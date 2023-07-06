Lansing Police Detective Pete Scheccia, right, and another LPD member search an area along eastbound Interstate 96 near the Williamston Road exit, between Lansing and Detroit, Mich., Wednesday, July 5, 2023, looking for two-year-old Wynter Cole Smith, who went Sunday, July 2.
A member of the Lansing Police Department searches a tree-lined area along eastbound Interstate 96 near the Williamston Road exit between Lansing and Detroit Wednesday, July 5, 2023, looking for two-year-old Wynter Cole Smith, who's been missing since Sunday, July 2.
First responders search an area near the Interstate 496 and US-127 interchange Wednesday, July 5, 2023, between Lansing and Detroit, Mich., searching for 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith, who has been missing since Sunday, July 2.
Matthew Dae Smith - member, Lansing State Journal
Matthew Dae Smith - member, Lansing State Journal
Matthew Dae Smith - member, Lansing State Journal
Police in Lansing, Mich., post alerts, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in a search for Wynter Cole Smith, a toddler who remains missing after being taken from her Langing home on Sunday, July 2.
