This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows hiker Hayden T. Klemenok who has been missing in Yosemite National Park since Sunday, July 2, 2023. Klemenok was swept away by a cold and fast-flowing creek as California's epic winter snowpack melts. The National Park Service says Klemenok vanished while backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Falls.
Uncredited - handout one time use, National Park Service
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The body of a hiker who went missing in Yosemite National Park after being swept away by a cold and fast-flowing creek as California’s epic winter snowpack melts was found over the weekend, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
