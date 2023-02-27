Mississippi Medicaid

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves describes the state's economic progress during his State of the State address before a joint session of the Mississippi Legislature on the steps of the State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., on Jan. 30, 2023. Reeves did an abrupt about-face Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, on an issue for which Democrats have been criticizing him this election year, saying for the first time that he wants the state to allow a full year of Medicaid coverage to women after they give birth. [ROGELIO V. SOLIS/AP PHOTO, FILE]

 Rogelio V. Solis

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves did an abrupt about-face Sunday on an issue for which Democrats have been sharply criticizing him this election year, saying for the first time that he wants the state to allow a full year of Medicaid coverage to women after they give birth.

