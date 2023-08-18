FILE - Mississippi Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., July 26, 2023. A court ruling striking down Mississippi's practice of permanently stripping voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies should be reconsidered and reversed, the state said Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, as it asked for new hearing by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Enforcement of the voting ban, which is part of the state's constitution, was blocked by in a 2-1 decision by a panel of 5th Circuit judges on Friday, Aug. 4. Mississippi attorneys, led by Fitch, asked the full New Orleans-based court to reconsider the case.
FILE - A person previously convicted of a felony felon holds a sign about voter suppression during a Poor People's Campaign assembly, April 19, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. A court ruling striking down Mississippi's practice of permanently stripping voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies should be reconsidered and reversed, the state said Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, as it asked for new hearing by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Rogelio V. Solis - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A court ruling striking down Mississippi's practice of permanently stripping voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies should be reconsidered and reversed, the state said Friday as it asked for new hearing by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
