BANGKOK (AP) — Seasonal monsoon rains may worsen flooding that has already badly affected about a third of Thailand, officials said Monday as flood gates and pumping stations were being used to reduce the potential damage.
Monsoon rain may worsen floods in Thailand, Bangkok prepares
