FILE - In this photo provided by the Montana Governor's Office, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signs a law banning TikTok in the state, May 17, 2023, in Helena, Mont. The state of Montana is asking a federal judge to allow its law banning TikTok downloads to take effect in January while a challenge filed by the company and five content creators is decided by the courts.
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. The state of Montana is asking a federal judge to allow its ban on downloading TikTok to take effect in January, even though the company argues it violates free speech rights. The state argues there are other apps that people can use to communicate with each other that don't include the risk of sharing data with the Chinese government. The company and content creators had asked the judge to temporarily block the law from taking effect while their legal challenge plays out.
FILE - In this photo provided by the Montana Governor's Office, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signs a law banning TikTok in the state, May 17, 2023, in Helena, Mont. The state of Montana is asking a federal judge to allow its law banning TikTok downloads to take effect in January while a challenge filed by the company and five content creators is decided by the courts.
Garrett Turner - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. The state of Montana is asking a federal judge to allow its ban on downloading TikTok to take effect in January, even though the company argues it violates free speech rights. The state argues there are other apps that people can use to communicate with each other that don't include the risk of sharing data with the Chinese government. The company and content creators had asked the judge to temporarily block the law from taking effect while their legal challenge plays out.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana is asking a federal judge to allow its law banning new downloads of the video-sharing app TikTok to take effect in January while a challenge filed by the company and five content creators is decided by the courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.