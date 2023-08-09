FILE - Unidentified road workers wear protective gear against possible asbestos contamination as they load material from a road resurfacing project in downtown Libby, Mont., April 28, 2011. A health clinic in the Montana town that's plagued by deadly asbestos contamination is liable for almost $6 million in penalties and damages after it submitted hundreds of false claims for government benefits.
FILE - Dr. Brad Black, with the Center for Asbestos Related Disease health clinic, is shown looking at X-rays, Feb. 18, 2010, in Libby, Mont. On July 18, 2023, a judge ruled that the health clinic is liable to the government for almost $6 million in penalties and damages after submitting hundreds of false asbestos claims. The clinic's attorneys have filed an appeal.
FILE - An eagle sign welcomes visitors at the entrance to downtown Libby, Mont., June 17, 2009. On July 18, 2023, a judge ruled that a health clinic in Libby is liable to the government for almost $6 million in penalties and damages after submitting hundreds of false asbestos claims.
Montana clinic files for bankruptcy following $6 million judgment over false asbestos claims
A health clinic in a Montana town plagued by deadly asbestos contamination has filed for bankruptcy after a judge ordered it to pay the government almost $6 million in penalties and damages for submitting hundreds of false asbestos claims
FILE - Unidentified road workers wear protective gear against possible asbestos contamination as they load material from a road resurfacing project in downtown Libby, Mont., April 28, 2011. A health clinic in the Montana town that's plagued by deadly asbestos contamination is liable for almost $6 million in penalties and damages after it submitted hundreds of false claims for government benefits.
Matthew Brown - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Dr. Brad Black, with the Center for Asbestos Related Disease health clinic, is shown looking at X-rays, Feb. 18, 2010, in Libby, Mont. On July 18, 2023, a judge ruled that the health clinic is liable to the government for almost $6 million in penalties and damages after submitting hundreds of false asbestos claims. The clinic's attorneys have filed an appeal.
Rick Bowmer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - An eagle sign welcomes visitors at the entrance to downtown Libby, Mont., June 17, 2009. On July 18, 2023, a judge ruled that a health clinic in Libby is liable to the government for almost $6 million in penalties and damages after submitting hundreds of false asbestos claims.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A health clinic in a Montana town plagued by deadly asbestos contamination has filed for bankruptcy protection after a judge ordered it to pay the government almost $6 million in penalties and damages for submitting false medical claims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.