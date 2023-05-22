Transgender Rights Montana

FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana state Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Helena, Mont., March 15, 2021. Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill on Friday, May 19, 2023, to define "sex" as only male or female in Montana. Kansas and Tennessee have similar laws that LGBTQ+ advocates argue are denying legal recognition to nonbinary and transgender people. Montana's law would take effect on Oct. 1, 2023.

 Thom Bridge - member image share, Independent Record

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican Governor Greg Gianforte has signed a bill defining the word “sex” in state law as only male or female — joining Kansas and Tennessee, which have similar laws that LGBTQ+ advocates argue will deny legal recognition to nonbinary and transgender people.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

