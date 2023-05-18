Abortion Montana

FILE - Gov. Greg Gianforte signs a suite of bills aimed at restricting access to abortion during a bill signing ceremony on the steps of the State Capitol, in Helena, Mont., on May 3, 2023. A judge on Thursday, May 18, 2023, granted Planned Parenthood of Montana's request to temporarily block enforcement of a law that bans the abortion method most commonly used after 15 weeks of pregnancy until he can hear arguments from both sides at a hearing on Tuesday, May 23.

 Thom Bridge - member image share, Independent Record

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a new ban on the type of abortion most commonly used after 15 weeks of gestation until he can hear arguments on the law next week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press.

