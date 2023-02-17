Abortion Montana

Democratic state Rep. Ed Stafman, an ordained Jewish rabbi, presents MT HB471 bill, to establish religious exemption to prohibitions on abortion, to the House Judiciary Committee of the Montana Legislature in Helena, Mont., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Rep. Stafman's bill would protect abortion rights for women seeking the procedure in accordance with their sincerely held religious beliefs, even if it were illegal in Montana. Montana is one of 47 states with a law that allows healthcare workers to opt out of providing abortions if it violates their religious beliefs or morals. Rep. Stafman argued that religious protections should be provided to both sides. The committee did not vote on the bill.

 Thom Bridge - member image share, Independent Record

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Abortion rights groups are challenging abortion bans in some states by arguing the bans — supported by certain religious principles — violate the religious rights of people with different beliefs.

