Morgan Wallen Cancels Show

FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. Thousands of country music fans were awaiting the singer when he suddenly canceled his performance Sunday night, April 23, 2023, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium. WTVA-TV reported that video boards inside the Ole Miss football stadium showed a message that said the singer had lost his voice and was unable to perform, adding that people would be refunded their money where they bought their tickets.

 John Locher - staff, AP

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Thousands of country music fans were awaiting singer Morgan Wallen when he suddenly canceled his performance Sunday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

