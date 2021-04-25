RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s Foreign Affairs Ministry summoned the Spanish ambassador Sunday to convey the government’s “regret” over Spain’s decision to receive for medical treatment the leader of a regional group fighting Morocco for independence.
AP
Morocco scolds Spain over virus help for independence leader
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Alabama Gov. Ivey signs ban on transgender athletes
- Girl: Sexual abuse started when she was 9
- Underwriter withdraws from Alabama prison lease project
- Alabama committee backs ban on vaccine requirements
- Laura Quillen Flowers
- Tina Susanne Anderson
- Florence police working with FBI to pursue federal charges against alleged Texas kidnapper
- Florence police update: Missing teen girl found unharmed
- Ralph M. Young
- Sherry Sinyard
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- The big lie was no lie at all (1)
- Scouts put to the test during mock triage exercise (1)
- River Heritage Trail construction may finally become a reality (1)
- Landers family making a difference for autism awareness (1)
- Nutrition store opens in downtown Florence (1)
- Florence prodigy expresses himself through music (1)
- Laws, fines can't stem robocall tide (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.