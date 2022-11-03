This photo provided by Louisiana State Police shows a railcar leaking hydrochloric acid in St. James Parish, La., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, according to the police. The derailment of six train cars and a subsequent acid leak prompted road closures and evacuations Wednesday in a Louisiana community, officials said.
Most families allowed back home after derailment, acid spill
Authorities in southeast Louisiana's St. James Parish say all but two families have been allowed to return to their homes a day after a train car derailment and hydrochloric acid leak forced the evacuation of 200 residences
PAULINA, La. (AP) — Authorities in southeast Louisiana’s St. James Parish allowed all but two families to return to their homes Thursday, a day after a train car derailment and hydrochloric acid leak forced the evacuation of 200 residences.
