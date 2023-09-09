FILE - Charred remains of homes are visible following a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 22, 2023. The number of people still missing following wildfires that destroyed the historic community of Lahaina a month ago has dropped, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, while the number of confirmed deaths has remained at 115.
Unused rental cars are parked in an overflow lot at Kahului Airport in Kahului, Hawaii, on Aug, 14. 2023. So few tourists are coming to the Hawaiian island of Maui after last month's wildfires that restaurants and tour companies are laying off workers and unemployment is surging. State tourism officials initially urged travelers to stay away but now want them to come back so long as they refrain from going to the burn zone and surrounding area.
George F. Lee - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green speaks to the media, in Honolulu, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Audrey McAvoy - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Charred remains of homes are visible following a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 22, 2023. The number of people still missing following wildfires that destroyed the historic community of Lahaina a month ago has dropped, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, while the number of confirmed deaths has remained at 115.
Jae C. Hong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Unused rental cars are parked in an overflow lot at Kahului Airport in Kahului, Hawaii, on Aug, 14. 2023. So few tourists are coming to the Hawaiian island of Maui after last month's wildfires that restaurants and tour companies are laying off workers and unemployment is surging. State tourism officials initially urged travelers to stay away but now want them to come back so long as they refrain from going to the burn zone and surrounding area.
George F. Lee - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.