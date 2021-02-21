Sharpton Brother Cleared

In this Nov. 23, 2006, file photo, the Rev. Al Sharpton, left, assists the Rev Kenneth Glasgow, as they deliver holiday meals to the needy, Thanksgiving Day, in Dothan. Sharpton’s half-brother, Glasgow, has been cleared of a capital murder charge in Alabama. [RICK HELMKE/DOTHAN EAGLE VIA AP]

 Rick Helmke

MONTGOMERY — The Rev. Al Sharpton's half-brother has been cleared of a capital murder charge after a grand jury refused to indict him over a 2018 fatal shooting that police said was committed by a man he was driving.

