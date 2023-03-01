Voting Machines Defamation Suit
Rupert Murdoch, chairman of Fox Corp., acknowledged in a deposition that some Fox News commentators endorsed the false allegations by former President Donald Trump and his allies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

 Mary Altaffer

DOVER, Del. — Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged that some Fox News commentators endorsed the false allegations by former President Donald Trump and his allies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and that he didn't step in to stop them from promoting the claims, according to excerpts of a deposition unsealed Monday.

