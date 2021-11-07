N Korea stages artillery firing drill in latest weapons test

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean senior official Pak Jong Chon, left, inspects the army's artillery firing competition Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in undisclosed location, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has conducted artillery firing exercises to bolster its defense capability, state media reported Sunday, its latest weapons test as Pyongyang continues to pressure Washington and Seoul to abandon what it calls their hostile policy.

