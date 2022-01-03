PITTSBURGH (AP) — A meteor that caused an earthshaking boom over suburban Pittsburgh on New Year’s Day exploded in the atmosphere with an energy blast equivalent to an estimated 30 tons (27,216 kilograms) of TNT, officials said.
AP
NASA estimates metrics of exploding meteor that shook ground
Scientists say a meteor that caused an earthshaking boom across suburban Pittsburgh on New Year’s Day exploded in the atmosphere with an energy blast equivalent to an estimated 30 tons of TNT
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 22-year-old suspect faces murder charge (1)
- MSHS National Merit Semifinalist Aspires to Lead (1)
- Column: Saban, Alabama are ruining college football (1)
- Permitless carry gun bills gaining support (1)
- 4-lane bridge needed for future (1)
- Public receives 3 bridge options (1)
- UNA struggles to contain UCF's size; No. 4 Gonzaga next (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.