Nashville Tennessee Preemption

FILE - The Nashville, Tenn., skyline is shown July 11, 2022. Nashville officials on Monday, March 13, 2023, sued over a new Tennessee law that will cut the Democratic-leaning city's metro council in half, a move that follows the council’s rejection of efforts to host the 2024 Republican National Convention in Music City.

 Mark Humphrey - staff, AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville officials on Monday sued over a new Tennessee law that will cut the Democratic-leaning city's metro council in half, a move that follows the council’s rejection of efforts to host the 2024 Republican National Convention in Music City.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.