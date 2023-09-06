Dan and Jennifer Gilbert sit in the audience during a press conference at the Book Tower in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, to announce a nearly $375 million philanthropic effort to fight strokes and research cures for neurofibromatosis.
David Guralnick, ASSOCIATED PRESS
DETROIT (AP) — The family foundation of NBA team owner Dan Gilbert will give nearly $375 million for a 72-bed rehabilitation center for stroke patients in Detroit and a research institute that will focus on a genetic disease that afflicted his son, officials announced Wednesday.
