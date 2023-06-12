Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as the women's and men's NCAA Champion teams from the 2022-2023 season are celebrated during College Athlete Day on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 12, 2023.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as the women's and men's NCAA Champion teams from the 2022-2023 season are celebrated during College Athlete Day on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 12, 2023. Logan Eggleston, member of the University of Texas at Austin's NCAA national championship-winning college volleyball team stands at right.
Logan Eggleston, member of the University of Texas at Austin's NCAA national championship-winning college volleyball team, stands with Vice President Kamala Harris, former Massachusetts Governor and NCAA President Charlie Baker, right, and Doug Emhoff, second from right, after presenting Harris with an NCAA Championship trophy during College Athlete Day on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 12, 2023.
NCAA President Charlie Baker speaks as the women's and men's NCAA Champion teams from the 2022-2023 season are celebrated during College Athlete Day on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Washington.
University of Texas at Austin volleyball player Logan Eggleston, right, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Doug Emhoff, husband of Harris, second from left, speaks as the women's and men's NCAA Champion teams from the 2022-2023 season are celebrated during College Athlete Day on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Washington.
Trophies are visible on stage as the women's and men's NCAA Champion teams from the 2022-2023 season are celebrated during College Athlete Day on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Washington.
Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris saluted more than a thousand U.S. college athletes from championship teams who gathered Monday at the White House South Lawn, saying that sports have a "very special way of bringing people together."
