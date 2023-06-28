Cole Matlock stacks ice to cool water for customers at Lottie's Shivers Shaved Ice, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Conroe, Texas. With more 100-degree temps expected this week, Montgomery County has several cute shaved ice and snow cone stands.
Jason Fochtman - member image share, Houston Chronicle
Box fans for distribution are stocked at the Conroe Salvation Army on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Conroe, Texas. As the organization sees a dramatic increases in need of services, its struggling keep up with the growing demand financially.
Jason Fochtman - member image share, Houston Chronicle
Lt. James Guzman with the Conroe Salvation Army fills up a cooler with ice to be placed outside the organization's shelter for those in need with multiple 100-degree days in the upcoming forecast, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Conroe, Texas. As the organization sees a dramatic increases in need of services, its struggling keep up with the growing demand financially.
Jason Fochtman - member image share, Houston Chronicle
Robert Harris drinks water while taking a break from digging fence post holes, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say scorching temperatures brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state.
Nearly a dozen Texas deaths blamed on heat, which is expected to ease by the weekend
A National Weather Service meteorologist says parts of Texas could see scorching temperatures that are blamed for nearly a dozen deaths return to a more typical level by the weekend as a heat dome is expected to move eastward
Parts of Texas could see scorching temperatures that are blamed for nearly a dozen deaths return to a more typical level by the weekend as a heat dome is expected to move eastward, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Wednesday.
