Trans Health Abortion Nebraska

WWOT 6's Bella Caracta gives a stand-up interview in the Capitol rotunda to her news station as protestors from both sides put their signs in front of one another during a final reading on LB574, the Let Them Grow Act, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at State Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. A bill that would ban certain health care procedures for transgender youths (LB574) in Nebraska will come before state lawmakers for its final round of consideration. Debate on Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth's priority bill prohibiting Nebraskans under the age of 19 from obtaining gender-affirming treatments like puberty blockers, hormone treatments or surgeries took place in the evening hours on Tuesday. An amendment proposed by Sen. Ben Hansen seeks to include a 12-week abortion ban to the bill.

 Kenneth Ferriera - member image share, Lincoln Journal Star

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Conservative Nebraska lawmakers are expected to have just enough votes to pass a bill Friday that combines a ban on gender-affirming care for minors with a 12-week abortion ban.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

