Sony Deal Nevada

FILE - A Sony logo is seen at the headquarters of Sony Corp. on May 10, 2022, in Tokyo. A bipartisan group of Nevada lawmakers introduced a bill Thursday, May 11, 2023, that would give record tax credits to expand film production in southern Nevada, including a Sony expansion in Las Vegas.

 Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A bipartisan group of Nevada lawmakers introduced a bill Thursday that would give massive tax credits aimed at bringing film production to southern Nevada, including a $1 billion Sony expansion.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

