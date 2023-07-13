Matthew Nilo stands during an appearance at Suffolk Superior Court, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Boston. Nilo, a New Jersey lawyer already charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood about 15 years ago, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to new charges stemming from a different series of sexual assaults in another area of the city that occurred at roughly the same time.
New Jersey lawyer pleads not guilty to a second series of sexual assaults in Boston
Lane Turner - pool, Pool The Boston Globe
BOSTON (AP) — A New Jersey lawyer already charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood about 15 years ago pleaded not guilty on Thursday to new charges stemming from sexual assaults in another area of the city that occurred at roughly the same time.
