Members of an honor guard perform their duties as New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver lies in state in the statehouse's rotunda in Trenton, N.J., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Oliver died earlier this month after a short hospital stay for an undisclosed illness.
People pay their respects as New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver lies in state in the statehouse's rotunda in Trenton, N.J., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Oliver died earlier this month after a short hospital stay for an undisclosed illness.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, center, and First Lady Tammy Murphy with family members of former N.J. Lt. Gov. Shiela Oliver before a brief ceremony outside the statehouse as Ms. Oliver's remains are returned to the statehouse by a N.J. State Police honor guard on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 in Trenton, N.J. Oliver died earlier this month after a short hospital stay for an undisclosed illness.
A portrait of New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver is displayed as people pay their respects as she lies in state in the statehouse's rotunda in Trenton, N.J., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Oliver died earlier this month after a short hospital stay for an undisclosed illness.
People pass by a portrait of New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver as they line up to pay respect while she lies in state in the statehouse's rotunda in Trenton, N.J., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Oliver died earlier this month after a short hospital stay for an undisclosed illness.
The flag-draped casket containing the remains of former New Jersey Lt. Gov. Shiela Oliver is carried back into the statehouse by a N.J. State Police honor guard on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 in Trenton, N.J. Oliver died earlier this month after a short hospital stay for an undisclosed illness.
A gold hearse carrying the remains of former N.J. Lt. Gov. Shiela Oliver arrive at the state house with a state police escort on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 in Trenton, N.J. Oliver died earlier this month after a short hospital stay for an undisclosed illness.
Seth Wenig - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seth Wenig - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andrew Mills - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seth Wenig - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seth Wenig - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Jersey State Police carry the flag-draped casket of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver into the New Jersey State House on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Trenton, N.J.
Danielle Parhizkaran - pool, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seth Wenig - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andrew Mills - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andrew Mills - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A mourner touches the flag-draped casket of Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver as she lies in state in the rotunda of the New Jersey State House on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Trenton.
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a host of lawmakers, and numerous mourners poured into the statehouse rotunda Thursday to mourn the late Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, whose U.S. flag-draped casket lay in state just over a week since she died after a hospital stay for an undisclosed medical issue.
