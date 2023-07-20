FILE - The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington on May 4, 2021. The U.S. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, imposed sanctions on roughly 120 firms and people from Russia to the United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan in an effort to choke off Moscow's access to products, money and financial channels that support its invasion of Ukraine.
New US sanctions are aimed at choking off Russia's access to battlefield supplies and revenue
The United States has imposed sanctions on roughly 120 firms and people in an effort to choke off Moscow’s access to products, money and financial channels that support its continued invasion of Ukraine
Patrick Semansky - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services work at a scene of a destroyed residential area after a Russian attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Ukrainian Emergency Service - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emergency service personnel work at the site of a destroyed building after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on roughly 120 firms and people from Russia to the United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan in an effort to choke off Moscow's access to products, money and financial channels that support its invasion of Ukraine.
