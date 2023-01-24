A woman comforts her son while visiting a makeshift memorial outside Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Authorities searched for a motive for the gunman who killed multiple people at the ballroom dance studio during Lunar New Year celebrations.
Police tape from the San Mateo Country Sheriffs office mark the perimeter of the scene of a shooting, after a gunman killed several people at two agricultural businesses in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.
Jae C. Hong - staff, AP
Aaron Kehoe - freelancer, FR171047 AP
Eleven people killed as they welcomed the Lunar New Year at a dance hall popular with older Asian Americans. Seven Chinese and Latino farmworkers killed amid the serene beauty of California’s Half Moon Bay. A 17-year-old mother and her baby shot dead in an attack that killed six people across five generations of her family.
