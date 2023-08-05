CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - People gather at a gas station during a vigil to memorialize O'Shae Sibley on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sibley, a gay man, was fatally stabbed at the gas station after a confrontation between a group of friends dancing to a Beyoncé song and several young men who taunted them.
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Rev. Yunus Coldman speaks during a gathering to memorialize O'Shae Sibley on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sibley, a gay man, was fatally stabbed at the gas station after a confrontation between a group of friends dancing to a Beyoncé song and several young men who taunted them.
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Two people hug in front of a gas station during a vigil to memorialize O'Shae Sibley on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sibley, a gay man, was fatally stabbed at the gas station after a confrontation between a group of friends dancing to a Beyoncé song and several young men who taunted them.
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - A person holds up a photo of O'Shae Sibley during a vigil at a gas station Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sibley, a gay man, was fatally stabbed at the gas station after a confrontation between a group of friends dancing to a Beyoncé song and several young men who taunted them.
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - People gather at a gas station during a vigil to memorialize O'Shae Sibley on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sibley, a gay man, was fatally stabbed at the gas station after a confrontation between a group of friends dancing to a Beyoncé song and several young men who taunted them.
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Queen Jean, of Trans-Liberation, speaks during a vigil to memorialize O'Shae Sibley at a gas station on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sibley, a gay man, was fatally stabbed at the gas station after a confrontation between a group of friends dancing to a Beyoncé song and several young men who taunted them.
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - JoJo Clubkid takes part in a moment of silence during a vigil to memorialize O'Shae Sibley at a gas station on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sibley, a gay man, was fatally stabbed at the gas station after a confrontation between a group of friends dancing to a Beyoncé song and several young men who taunted them.
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Hillery Sklar cries during a vigil to memorialize O'Shae Sibley at a gas station on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sibley, a gay man, was fatally stabbed at the gas station after a confrontation between a group of friends dancing to a Beyoncé song and several young men who taunted them.
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - People gather in front of a gas station during a vigil to memorialize O'Shae Sibley on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sibley, a gay man, was fatally stabbed at the gas station after a confrontation between a group of friends dancing to a Beyoncé song and several young men who taunted them.
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - People dance in vogue style during a vigil to memorialize O'Shae Sibley at a gas station on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sibley, a gay man, was fatally stabbed at the gas station after a confrontation between a group of friends dancing to a Beyoncé song and several young men who taunted them.
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - People dance in vogue style during a vigil to memorialize O'Shae Sibley at a gas station on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sibley, a gay man, was fatally stabbed at the gas station after a confrontation between a group of friends dancing to a Beyoncé song and several young men who taunted them.
New York City high school student charged with hate-motivated murder in killing of gay dancer
Police have arrested a 17-year-old high school student on a hate-motivated murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a professional dancer during an altercation between two groups of friends at a New York City gas station last weekend
Tracie Van Auken - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tracie Van Auken - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tracie Van Auken - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tracie Van Auken - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tracie Van Auken - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tracie Van Auken - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tracie Van Auken - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tracie Van Auken - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tracie Van Auken - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tracie Van Auken - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old high school student on a hate-motivated murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a professional dancer during an altercation between two groups of friends at a New York City gas station last weekend.
