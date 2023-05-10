Immigration New York City

FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York during a news conference, Dec. 30, 2022. New York City officials planned to send some asylum-seekers to an upstate hotel despite fierce resistance from suburban leaders and a judge’s order temporarily blocking the use of another hotel. Adams touched off a furor north of the city by announcing Friday, May 5, 2023, that the city would temporarily send north up to 300 single, adult men to two hotels in suburban Rockland County and neighboring Orange County.

 Ted Shaffrey - staff, AP

New York City officials plan to send a some asylum-seekers to a suburban hotel despite fierce resistance from local leaders and a judge's order temporarily blocking the use of a different hotel.

