Foxtrot Missile Alert Facility at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., Aug. 17, 2023. An Air Force medical and bioenvironmental team reported Tuesday it found no harmful levels of PCBs, a likely carcinogen, at F.E. Warren. The base is one of three intercontinental ballistic missile bases across the U.S. where young Air Force troops are responsible for operating and maintaining fields of nuclear warheads. Over the last year, hundreds of former and some current missile community service members have reported cancer diagnoses, including almost three dozen cases of the blood cancer non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which has prompted the Air Force review.
WASHINGTON (AP) — No harmful levels of carcinogenic PCBs were found inside the missile launch facilities at F.E. Warren Air Force base in Wyoming, the service said Tuesday, as it looks for possible causes for cancers being reported among its nuclear missile community.
