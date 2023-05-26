FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship.
FILE - LSU's Angel Reese during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. After the Tigers won the championship earlier this year, first lady Jill Biden made an offhand suggestion that a second invitation should also be extended to the team they defeated, the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. “At the beginning we were hurt. It was emotional for us," Reese told ESPN in a subsequent interview. "Because we know how hard we worked all year for everything.”
Tony Gutierrez - staff, AP
