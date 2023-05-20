Election 2024-North Carolina-Governor

FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mark Walker answers a question during an hour-long debate moderated by Spectrum News political anchor Tim Boyum at the Spectrum News studio in Raleigh, N.C., on April 20, 2022. The former Rep. Walker is expected to formally join the 2024 race for North Carolina governor on Saturday, May 20, 2023, entering a Republican primary already filled with the standing lieutenant governor and state treasurer.

 Travis Long - member image share, The News & Observer

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker is expected to formally join next year's race for North Carolina governor this weekend, entering a Republican primary already filled with the standing lieutenant governor and state treasurer.

