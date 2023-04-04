North Carolina Legislature

FILE - State Rep. Tricia Cotham, D-Mecklenburg, speaks on the House floor as North Carolina lawmakers gather for a special session on March 23, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. Speculation is brewing in North Carolina that Cotham may change her party affiliation. Republicans have scheduled a news conference Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with Cotham, of Mecklenburg County. If Cotham does switch parties, the move would give the GOP complete veto-proof control of the General Assembly and hand Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper a major political setback.

 Gerry Broome - staff, AP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Speculation is rising in the North Carolina legislature that a Democrat is about to switch parties and give Republicans a complete veto-proof majority in the General Assembly, a move that could affect legislation on immigration, abortion and voting.

