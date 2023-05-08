FILE - Demonstrators stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Nov. 9, 2022, as the court hears arguments over the Indian Child Welfare Act. North Dakota's Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill into law to protect tribal cultures by codifying the federal Indian Child Welfare Act into state law, Burgum's office announced Monday, May 8, 2023.
A handful of white families have claimed the law is based on race and is unconstitutional under the equal protection clause. They also said it puts the interests of tribes ahead of children. Lower courts have been split on the case.
The outcome could undercut federal law. Tribes also fear more widespread impacts on the ability to govern themselves if the justices rule against them.
Supporters of the law include Native American leaders who have long championed it as a way to preserve Native families and culture. Opponents include non-Native families who have tried to adopt American Indian children in emotional legal cases.
Mike Nowatzki, a spokesperson for the governor, said the new state law ensures “that these important protections for Native American children and families will remain in place in North Dakota regardless of what happens with the ICWA in the federal court system.”
Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.