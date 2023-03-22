School Pronouns North Dakota

FILE - Watford City Elementary School students use computers in a portable building in Watford City, N.D., Dec. 17, 2014. The North Dakota House passed a bill Wednesday, March 22, 2023, that would prohibit schools from requiring teachers to call students by the pronouns they use, if those pronouns differ from what was assigned at birth.

 Eric Gay - staff, AP

Public schools and state agencies in North Dakota would be prohibited from referring to students and employees by any pronouns that don't reflect the sex assigned to them at birth, under a bill approved by the legislature.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

