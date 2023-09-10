Fans cheer for Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during a match against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, celebrates after winning a match against Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts during a match against Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York.
Daniil Medvedev, left, of Russia, and Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, pose for photographs ahead of their match during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York.
John Minchillo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Frank Franklin II - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after defeating Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York.
Manu Fernandez - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York.
Manu Fernandez - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Frank Franklin II - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
John Minchillo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York.
Frank Franklin II - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York.
Frank Franklin II - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Frank Franklin II - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York.
