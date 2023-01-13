FILE - Jon Snook, chief operating officer of Hawaiian Airlines, speaks at a news conference at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board released Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, says the pilots of a Hawaiian Air plane that hit severe turbulence last month told investigators they had less than three seconds to react after a cloud shot up vertically in front of them at 38,000 feet on an otherwise clear day. Twenty-five people were injured in the Dec. 13, 2022, incident, including six who were seriously hurt.
NTSB: Cloud shot up in front of plane before turbulence
A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report says a cloud shot up vertically like a plume of smoke in a matter of seconds before a Hawaiian Airlines flight last month hit severe turbulence, injuring 25 people on board, including six seriously
Audrey McAvoy - staff, AP
HONOLULU (AP) — A cloud shot up vertically like a plume of smoke in a matter of seconds before a Hawaiian Airlines flight last month hit severe turbulence and 25 people on board were injured, according to a preliminary report Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board.
