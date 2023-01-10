This photo from Virginia State Police shows debris at the scene of a crash on Interstate 64 in in York County Virginia early Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. near Williamsburg, which is located between Richmond and Norfolk.
This photo from Virginia State Police shows emergency personnel at the scene of a crash on Interstate 64 in in York County Virginia early Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. near Williamsburg, which is located between Richmond and Norfolk.
NTSB: Truck hit rear of party bus in fatal crash in Virginia
A National Transportation Safety Board report says the passenger compartment of a party bus was destroyed when a tractor trailer struck the bus on a Virginia interstate last month, ejecting several passengers
This photo from Virginia State Police shows debris at the scene of a crash on Interstate 64 in in York County Virginia early Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. near Williamsburg, which is located between Richmond and Norfolk.
Uncredited - hogp, Virginia State Police
This photo from Virginia State Police shows emergency personnel at the scene of a crash on Interstate 64 in in York County Virginia early Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. near Williamsburg, which is located between Richmond and Norfolk.
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — When a tractor trailer struck the rear of a bus last month carrying more than 20 people in Virginia, the passenger compartment of the bus was destroyed and several passengers were ejected, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.