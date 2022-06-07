Gun Control New York
A member of Moms Demand Action wears a face mask denouncing hate during a ceremony where New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of bills to strengthen gun laws on Monday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

 Mary Altaffer

ALBANY, N.Y. — New Yorkers under age 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, making the state one of the first to enact a major gun control initiative following a wave of deadly mass shootings.

