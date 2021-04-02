NYC mayor hopeful Yang in hospital for apparent kidney stone

FILE — In this March 18, 2021 file photo, Andrew Yang, a New York City Democratic mayoral candidate, speaks during a news conference at the National Action Network, in New York. Yang is in the hospital Friday, April 2, with an apparent kidney stone. Yang's campaign said he went to the emergency room after experiencing abdominal pain Friday morning.

 Mark Lennihan

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang is in the hospital with an apparent kidney stone, his campaign said Friday.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.