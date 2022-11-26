This image provided by NYPD shows police body cam video shows two New York City police officers and a bystander saving a man who fell on the tracks at a Manhattan subway station on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 in New York. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at the 116th Street station in East Harlem. The man, whom police said fell by accident, was taken to a hospital with injuries to his hand and back.
NYPD officers, bystander save man who fell on subway tracks
NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City police officers and a bystander raced to save a man who fell on the tracks at a Manhattan subway station, plucking him out of the way of an oncoming train in a daring rescue captured by an officer’s body camera.
