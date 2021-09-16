Obama endorses Trudeau in the Canadian election

FILE - In this Thursday, March 10, 2016 file photo, President Barack Obama smiles during his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Barack Obama endorsed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 in the Canadian election, calling him an effective leader in a rare endorsement of a candidate in a Canadian election by a former American president.

 Pablo Martinez Monsivais

TORONTO (AP) — Barack Obama endorsed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday in the Canadian election, calling him an effective leader in a rare endorsement of a Canadian candidate by a former American president.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.