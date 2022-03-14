Virus Outbreak-Obama

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Jan. 8, 2022. Former President Obama said on Sunday, March 13, 2022 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, though he's feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative. [SUSAN WALSH/AP PHOTO, FILE]

 Susan Walsh

Former President Barack Obama said on Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, though he's feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.

