Abortion Arizona

FILE - Celina Washburn protests, Sept. 23, 2022, outside the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, to voice her opposition to an abortion ruling. On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the medical director of anti-abortion pregnancy centers in metro Phoenix asked the Arizona Supreme Court to review a lower-court decision that concluded abortion doctors couldn't be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that bans the procedure in nearly all cases.

 Matt York - staff, AP

PHOENIX (AP) — The medical director of anti-abortion pregnancy centers in metro Phoenix has asked the Arizona Supreme Court to review a lower court's decision that concluded abortion doctors couldn’t be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that bans the procedure in nearly all cases.

