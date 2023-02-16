AP Officer, pedestrian and police dog die in Kansas City crash Authorities in Missouri say a driver collided with a police cruiser, killing an officer, a police dog and a pedestrian AP Feb 16, 2023 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A driver has collided with a Kansas City police cruiser, killing an officer, a police dog and a pedestrian, authorities in Missouri said.Kansas City police said in a news release that the crash happened Wednesday night as the officer was on patrol. The driver who struck the cruiser suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.The pedestrian died at the scene and the officer at a hospital. The officer's police dog also was killed.Neither the officer nor the pedestrian were immediately identified.Police said only that the officer was a 20-year veteran of the force and had been assigned to the canine unit for nearly three years. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFisherman finds body of missing Florence manJoshua Daniel MardisLarry HoldenEx-parks and rec director faces chargesSuspect missing after cutting ankle monitorTeresa HoltDr. Matthew 'Matt' Jimmy CokerLorinda Faye Dickerson Hammond3 firefighters injured in apartment building fireMuscle Shoals family featured in national magazine Images Videos CommentedA lasting impact: Troop 145 says scouting built character (1)TVA: No plans to reopen Wilson Dam to the public (1)Missing boater press conference 1/30/23 (1)Attempted murder suspect's trial delayed again (1)Poll shows support for school choice among Alabama GOP voters (1)Liles' focus is his community (1)City approves over $33 million in bonds (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Which political party is to blame for the country’s high debt? You voted: Republicans: Democrats: Both: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
