Journalist Killed Vegas

FILE - Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talks to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in his Las Vegas office, on May 11, 2022. Telles is due in court on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, to dismiss his lawyer and at least temporarily represent himself on a murder charge in German's September 2022 stabbing death. Telles is a former Democratic county official who denies killing German and says evidence against him was planted, including his DNA found beneath German's fingernails.

 K.M. Cannon - member, Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge is due Tuesday to hear a former Las Vegas-area elected official’s bid to dismiss his lawyer and represent himself on a murder charge in the killing of a veteran investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his office.

