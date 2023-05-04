Multiple Killings South Georgia

Police vehicles sit parked in front of a McDonald's restaurant as police investigate a shooting in which multiple people were killed Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Moultrie, Ga. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that there is more than one crime scene, including one at the McDonald’s restaurant.

 Kamira Smith - member image share, The Moultrie Observer

A man recorded by a security camera fatally shooting his manager Thursday at a fast food restaurant in rural south Georgia is also suspected of killing his mother and grandmother at their nearby homes before taking his own life, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press.

