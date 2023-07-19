Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are displayed during a news conference, Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Fargo City Hall. Officer Jake Wallin, far left, was fatally shot. Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were both critically injured. Officer Zachary Robinson, who killed the suspect and is on paid administrative leave, is also pictured. Authorities have said a civilian was also injured.
This photo provided by The City of Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023 shows police officer Zach Robinson. On Saturday, Fargo's police chief said a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota. One officer was killed and two others were wounded before a fourth officer, Robinson, killed him.
Several flower bouquets lie outside the Fargo Police Department, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D. One police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded a day earlier. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured.
A memorial begins to take shape, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded a day earlier. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured.
This photo provided by The City of Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023 shows police officer Jake Wallin. On Saturday, Fargo's police chief said a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota. One officer, Wallin, was killed and two others were wounded before a fourth officer killed him.
This photo provided by The City of Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023 shows police officer Andrew Dotas. On Saturday, Fargo's police chief said a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota. One officer was killed and Dotas and another were wounded before a fourth officer killed him.
This photo provided by The City of Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023 shows police officer Tyler Hawes. On Saturday, Fargo's police chief said a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota. One officer was killed and Hawes and another were wounded before a fourth officer killed him.
The intersection of 25th Street South and 9th Avenue South are seen on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were wounded a day earlier. Authorities said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured.
Officials to discuss use of police force in Fargo shooting that killed gunman who fired on officers
North Dakota's attorney general is planning to hold a news conference to discuss a Fargo police officer’s use of deadly force against a gunman who opened fire on other officers, killing one and injuring two
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's attorney general plans to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss a Fargo police officer's use of deadly force against a gunman who opened fire on other officers, killing one and injuring two.
