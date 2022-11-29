Ohio State University president Kristina Johnson speaks Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio. Johnson says she'll step down when the school year ends in May, resigning after less than three years at the helm of one of the nation’s largest public universities. Johnson thanked Ohio State students and employees in a letter Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 but did not explain a reason for her decision to leave about halfway through her contract.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson says she'll step down when the school year ends in May, resigning after less than three years at the helm of one of the nation’s largest public universities.
